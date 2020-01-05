Man arrested after trespassing at Fayetteville home undressed

A man is facing a slew of charges after being caught trespassing at a Fayetteville home while under the influence of drugs and undressed.

On Thursday (April 30), a Fayetteville officer responded to a home on Malbec Road for a report of a trespasser.

A caller had reported that a man was in her yard using a water hose. The caller also advised that the male was undressed and masturbating.

The officer made contact with the caller and her neighbor. They showed the officer the patio area where they could see the man remove his clothes and begin masturbating.

The officer observed a man on the patio in his underwear. The officer gave the man verbal commands and placed him in cuffs after finding a glass methamphetamine pipe on a table with his clothes.

The officer searched the rest of the property and located a partial marijuana blunt in a cigarette package.

The man later identified as Thomas Young, rode a bicycle to the property.

An incident report states that Young appeared to be intoxicated on a stimulant. He was described as fidgety, mumbling, and had involuntary muscle spasms.

The officer asked Young about the bicycle, which he said belonged to him. However, Fayetteville dispatch located a report taken where another individual reported the same bike stolen.

Young was removed from the property and placed into a patrol vehicle.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center for processing.

Upon arrival at the detention center, a deputy located a baggy of methamphetamine in the front pocket of Young's jeans.