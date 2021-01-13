Man arrested after making threats at Lavaca Police Chief's home

James Seaton was allegedly armed and making threats at the Lavaca Police Chief's home.

LAVACA, Ark. — A man was arrested after showing up at the Lavaca Police Chief's home and threatening to kill people.

According to Anthony Sacco with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, a man, later identified as James Seaton, went to the police chief's home Tuesday (Jan. 12) threatening to kill people, including law enforcement.

Police say he had a weapon. The police chief was not home but his wife was at the time the treats were being made.

The chief's wife called 911 from the home as Seaton stayed in the driveway with a weapon.

Investigators said he been in an altercation at another location before this where deputies responded.

While Seaton was allegedly armed and making threats at the home, the Sebastian County Sheriff's SWAT team deployed and after a negotiation of a short time, investigators said he agreed to let the chief's wife out of house.

As he did that one officer took Seaton down.

Investigators say he was in the military at one time but is not anymore.

Seaton's wife is speaking with the police Wednesday (Jan. 13) to continue their investigation into why this happened and why he acted this way.

Investigators say Seaton isn't speaking with police at this point.

It's still unknown at this time why Seaton was at the police chief's home making threats.