Man arrested after gun threats in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Tuesday (April 7) at about 2 p.m., Fort Smith Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of S. 62nd and Free Ferry Road.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, one of the individuals involved had made threats with a firearm and fled the scene, presumably still armed.

After a brief search, John Gautney, 45, surrendered to FSPD without further incident.

Mitchell says Gautney will be charged accordingly and detained at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.