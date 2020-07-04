Man arrested after gun threats in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Tuesday (April 7) at about 2 p.m., Fort Smith Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of S. 62nd and Free Ferry Road.
According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, one of the individuals involved had made threats with a firearm and fled the scene, presumably still armed.
After a brief search, John Gautney, 45, surrendered to FSPD without further incident.
Mitchell says Gautney will be charged accordingly and detained at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.
No other details have been released at this time.