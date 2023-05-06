Man arrested after attempted shooting in Fayetteville

The incident happened outside a hotel and there were no gun-related injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting outside of a motel at 1000 S. Futrall Drive on the morning of June 4, according to officials with the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD).

According to a preliminary police report from FPD, witnesses reported a physical altercation taking place between a suspect, Landeon Wright, and two victims. Those witnesses then intervened and stopped Wright from further beating one of the victims, who was unconscious.

Witnesses said Wright then returned to his room on the second floor of the motel and retrieved a Wasr-10 AK rifle and made his way to the second-floor stairwell. At the top of the stairwell, Wright aimed his rifle at a second victim who had also been involved in the physical altercation, according to the report.

"The bullets struck several vehicles and a trash can located outside a motel room. Victim two took cover and was not injured," the report states. Police say Wright returned to his room to hide his rifle and change his clothes.

The Fayetteville Police Department arrived on the scene and arrested Wright on charges of attempted murder, terroristic act and four counts of criminal mischief, according to the report.

Wright quickly confessed after learning of his charges and is now booked in the Washington County Detention Center, FPD says.

