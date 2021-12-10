x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly trying to shoot his spouse in Fort Smith

Police say that on Monday, Oct. 11, 26-year-old Jordan Kennedy allegedly shot at his spouse.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly tried to shoot his spouse.

According to the department, on Monday, Oct. 11, 26-year-old Jordan Kennedy shot at his spouse at apartments in the area of N. 52 St. and Spradling Ave.

Police say the spouse was unharmed and Kennedy was taken into custody after a brief search near the area where the shooting occurred. 

Credit: Sebastian County Detention Center
Jordan Kennedy

Kennedy is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. 

He's currently being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

RELATED: Police: One person injured in non-fatal shooting in Fort Smith, victim identified

RELATED: Two Benton County high schools put on lockdown over the weekend