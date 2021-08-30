Mailbox vandalism & a busted watermelon; Sebastian Co. Deputies looking for culprits

"The culprits have no idea if their victims are elderly or disabled. All they know is they had fun destroying someone else’s property," the SCSO said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is hoping to identify the culprits in a recent mailbox vandalism incident.

Deputies say two mailboxes on Stroud Road in Greenwood were damaged Saturday (Aug. 28) night, and a busted watermelon was found at the scene.

Whether vandals are underage kids or adults, their 'fun' time causes stress and financial burden for their victims.

The SCSO stated in a Facebook post, "While this may have been fun, you never know the hardship it places on the homeowners. The culprits here have no idea if their victims are elderly or physically disabled. All they know is that they had fun destroying someone else’s property."