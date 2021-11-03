x
Crime

Man accused of murdering family in Madison County pleads not guilty to murder charges

A man accused of killing three family members in rural Madison County has pleaded not guilty to three capital murder charges.

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — A man in his early 20s accused of killing three family members last month near the Wesley community in Madison County has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges. 

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, of De Queen, Ark., was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Central Arkansas after being accused of abducting a child and murdering three family members - Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGehee, 59, and Cheyenne Chenoweth, 26. 

He now faces three capital murder charges in connection with the crime. 

Chenoweth could spend life in prison without parole or be sentenced to death if convicted of the charges. 

His next court date has been scheduled for September 2021.

