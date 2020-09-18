Rape suspect crashes head-on with Madison County deputy during pursuit

A man accused of rape in Madison County was arrested Friday following a pursuit where one deputy was injured in a head-on collision.

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — A man accused of rape is in police custody after sending authorities on a chase overnight, injuring a Madison County deputy he collided with head-on.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office received a tip Thursday (Sept. 17) morning about a car parked in an Anstaff Bank parking lot in Jasper. The sheriff's office says that a white male with a slender build and wearing khaki shorts and a red ball cap got out of the car, grabbed some duffel bags, and walked into the woods.

Jasper police officers responded to the bank parking lot, but the man had disappeared, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Fayetteville.

Police identified the man with the duffel bags as Jonathon Jarrell, Jr., 25, of Madison County. He was named a potential suspect in a rape in Madison County on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

Jarrell was spotted on video in Harrison Thursday in another stolen vehicle, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Jerrell was arrested Friday (Sept. 18) in Madison County following a lengthy pursuit.

During the chase, Jerrell crashed head-on with Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Smith.

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans told 5NEWS Smith was injured from the collision, but is expected to recover.

What lead up to the head-on collision is unclear at this time.