LRPD searching for former youth pastor wanted for sexual extortion, sexual indecency with child

Lopez has active warrants for two counts of Sexual Extortion, one count each of Sexual Assault and Sexual Indecency with a Child.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Mejia Lopez.

Lopez has used different variations of his name such as Edgar Lopez, Leo Mejia, and Leonardo instead of Leonel. According to the police report, Lopez is a former youth pastor.

There is nationwide extradition for Lopez’s current charges. Lopez is aware that he is under investigation and may be fleeing.

He estimated to be between 5 feet and 5 inches tall to 5 feet and 10 inches tall. His weight ranges from 180 to 200 pounds, and he has brown eyes with black hair.

In his most recent pictures,  Lopez appears to have a shaved head.

Police say he has recently used a 2001 Gray Toyota Sequoia with Arkansas license plate: 422 UFM.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact: Major Crimes Division, Juvenile Crimes Unit at 371-4660 or anonymously submit tips at 501-371-4636

