Lowell police officer facing two counts of sexual assault after call reported to Crimes Against Children hotline

ASP says he was "terminated immediately prior to his arrest" on Thursday and was transported to the Washinton County Detention Center.

LOWELL, Ark. — A Lowell police officer is facing two counts of sexual assault, officials announced.

According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), who arrested 45-year-old Roy Mitchell, he was taken into custody by state police on Thursday, Oct. 5.

ASP said they opened an investigation on Sept. 22 after a call to the ASP Crimes Against Children Division hotline. At the time, the Lowell Police Department placed him on administrative leave. Court documents of the arrest say that the victim was a juvenile.

However, ASP says he was "terminated immediately prior to his arrest" on Thursday and was transported to the Washinton County Detention Center.