Louisville physician charged after viral incident at Norton Commons Amphitheater

Dr. John Rademaker was arrested and charged Tuesday. Witnesses say he got physical when the teens were not practicing proper social distancing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A doctor has been arrested after a viral video showing him shoving several young adults and strangling a young female in Norton Commons.

Dr. John Rademaker was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with that altercation that happened at the Norton Commons Amphitheater on Friday evening.

Dr. Rademaker was released was released Tuesday and is scheduled for an arraignment on May 8.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after the poster of the video alleged Dr. Rademaker got physical when the teens were not practicing proper social distancing.

LMPD previously did not identify Dr. Rademaker because he hadn’t been officially charged with anything.

Dr. Rademaker faces one count of first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact.

A representative from Boxcar PR released a statement late Monday surrounding the incident: