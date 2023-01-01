Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

According to the Little Rock Police Department's most recent data, homicides are up 25% from last year.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock.

The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made.

At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit 70 homicides. In 1993, that was the most deaths the city had seen in a year.

2022 will go down as the deadliest yet with 82 total homicides.

According to the Little Rock Police Department's most recent data, homicides are up 25% from last year and up 59% in the past five years.

However, violent crime incidents as a whole, which include homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, are down 9%. Something that the mayor's office takes pride in.

Aaron Sadler, a spokesperson for the mayor, released a statement:

"That’s a testament to the commitment of Mayor Scott, the Board of Directors, the Little Rock Police Department and public safety advocates across the City who are focused on violence reduction.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen a higher number of homicides this year as illegal guns continue to proliferate our neighborhoods and people wrongly turn to violence to solve conflicts. In 2023, we will intensify our efforts to reduce crime and homicides using the comprehensive strategies that have us moving in a positive direction."

So, what is happening to keep this progress going next year?

Along with LRPD salary increases, the city has also emphasized community policing and has created positions for social workers within the department.