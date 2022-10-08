Logan County Sheriff announces arrest made in case of woman found dead inside home

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a murder that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7.
The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday that a woman was shot and deceased at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine.
LCSO Deputies and a Logan County E.M.S. ambulance both arrived at the scene and found Julia Frost, 45, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house where she was a resident of the house.
LCSO investigators collected evidence and inspected the scene with the assistance of a special agent from the Arkansas State Police. A handgun, that investigators believed to have been used by the suspect, was later recovered in a pond behind the house.
The LCSO investigators arrested a sixteen-year-old male on anticipated murder charges. Due to his age, the suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.
The Logan County Coroner’s Office took possession of Frost's body and transported the body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.
