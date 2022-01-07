Police: Man questioned in connection with the homicide of his mother in Logan County

Gary Grubbs, 58, is being questioned and is considered a suspect in the death of his 83-year-old mother Elva Smith.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — A man is being questioned as a suspect in connection to the homicide of his mother in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Rasor Street in the city of Blue Mountain in southeastern Logan County Thursday, Jan. 6, afternoon.

When investigators arrived, they found the body of 83-year-old Elva Smith, who lived at the home.

Officials say three other family members at the scene also lived in the home.

Smith was found with what appeared to be blunt-force trauma marks on her head. Her body will be taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab for autopsy, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators took Smith's son, 58-year-old Gary Grubbs, in for questioning. Officials say that Grubbs is considered a suspect in his mother's death.

A weapon believed to be used in Smith's death and other evidence was taken from the scene and processed to determine what exactly happened.