x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

Logan County man arrested for selling meth

Stout was charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, both Class Y felonies. He could face 10 to 40 years in prison.
Credit: Logan County Sheriff's Department
Daniel Stout

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — A 33-year-old man has been arrested on drug charges in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Stout of Roseville was arrested Monday (May 11) by a narcotics investigator.

Stout was charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, both Class Y felonies. He could face 10 to 40 years in prison.

Stout was caught selling a total weight of almost 43 grams of meth. 

The sheriff's department says the drugs are worth about $3,440 to $4,300.

Stout is currently being held at the Logan County Detention and his bond hearing is pending. 

Daniel Stout arrested on drug charges

1 / 3
Logan County Sheriff's Department

RELATED: Rogers man sentenced to 13 years for drug trafficking

RELATED: Local man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking