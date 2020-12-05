Logan County man arrested for selling meth

Stout was charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, both Class Y felonies. He could face 10 to 40 years in prison.

ROSEVILLE, Arkansas — A 33-year-old man has been arrested on drug charges in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Stout of Roseville was arrested Monday (May 11) by a narcotics investigator.

Stout was charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, both Class Y felonies. He could face 10 to 40 years in prison.

Stout was caught selling a total weight of almost 43 grams of meth.

The sheriff's department says the drugs are worth about $3,440 to $4,300.

Stout is currently being held at the Logan County Detention and his bond hearing is pending.