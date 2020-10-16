x
Local Police Department warns about ‘porch pirates’ following Amazon Prime Day

The Springdale Police Department shared a post warning residents about the possibility of thieves stealing packages.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — If you participated in Amazon Prime Day there is a chance your discounted items will be arriving at your house any day now. 

Local authorities took to Facebook to warn citizens that a big shopping event brings opportunities for criminals.

The department suggests thinking ahead so porch pirates can’t take advantage of you. 

They suggest if you are having packages delivered to your home, make sure someone is there to receive them, so they are not left outside for extended periods of time.

If that is not an option consider having your packages delivered to your workplace or another location where someone can receive them.

Lastly, if you see anything suspicious, like a vehicle following a delivery truck call the police immediately.

