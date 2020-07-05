Local man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking

35-year-old Donald Whitaker was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for trafficking meth.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A Sulphur Springs man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court records, 35-year-old Donald Whitaker was sentenced Thursday (May 6) to 150 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of More Than 50 Grams of Actual Methamphetamine.

Court records state that in June of 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated an investigation into Whitaker for drug trafficking offenses in the Western District of Arkansas.

On August 13, 2019, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of approximately three ounces of meth from Whitaker. The substance purchased was submitted to the DEA laboratory and tested positive for 92.7 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Whitaker was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.