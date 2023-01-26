Two Little Rock police officers on leave after fatal shooting

Two Little Rock officers are now on administrative leave after a person was fatally shot during an overnight incident on W. 18th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department announced on the morning of Jan. 26 that two officers are on administrative leave after a person was fatally shot during an overnight incident on W. 18th.

According to police, the incident took place around 1:23 a.m. on Thursday at the 2100 block of W. 18th.

Following the incident, authorities have since closed the surrounding streets as the investigation into the shooting continues.

LRPD said in a press release a day later that two officers, Larry Mears Jr. and Scott Hampton, arrived to the house in response to a 911 call.

The officers were informed there was "an individual who was potentially suicidal" inside the home.

When the two officers arrived, a woman said her boyfriend, 31-year-old Elbert Miller was inside and was "in possession of weapons."

While standing on the porch they saw Miller through a window and tried to speak with him. They notified Miller they would enter the house and once inside they "attempted to de-escalate the situation."

Police then say Miller walked out of a bedroom near the rear of the house with a gun to his head.

"After shots were fired, Miller fell to the ground," LRPD said in the press release. It is not clear who shot Miller, according to the description provided in the press release.

The officers then reportedly rendered medical aid and secured his weapon. Miller was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Mears Jr. has been on the force for six years while Hampton has been with LRPD for five years.