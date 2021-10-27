Little Rock agencies seize 'copious amounts' of meth, fentanyl

Just within the first few weeks of their investigation, law enforcement seized nearly 50 pounds of meth, 100 grams of fentanyl and several weapons out of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In recent weeks, Little Rock police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have teamed up in an effort to help combat violent crimes.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, an investigation quickly resulted in the seizure of copious amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and weapons -- just within the first few weeks.

Both agencies believe this seizure of drugs will not only impact the drug trade locally, but also help to identify the 'bad actors' in the city of Little Rock.

On October 25, 2021, three separate search and seizure warrants were executed at three separate locations regarding narcotics.

Police say 33-year-old Gonzalo Zepeda was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, four counts of Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Guns, three counts Maintaining a Drug Premises, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft by Receiving.

As a result, detectives and federal agents located and seized:

47 pounds Methamphetamine

100 grams of Fentanyl tablets

1 AR-15 rifle

3 handguns guns (1 reported stolen)

$50,000.00 US Currency

“Members of the Special Investigation Division have made a substantial impact on the local drug trade with this seizure, and I want to thank them for their consistent work. This arrest falls in line with our crime reduction plan. We are grateful for the partnerships we have with all of our Federal counterparts that are committed to working with us to reduce violent crime in Little Rock,” said Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.