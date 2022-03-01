LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a call on Monday about a gunshot victim being treated at a nearby hospital who later died from his injuries.
Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Dmahre Dillard and say the shooting took place on S. Ringo Street, where another victim was also shot and injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No suspects have been named at this time by police at this time.
We will edit this article with updates as they are made available.