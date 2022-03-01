Police say two victims arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. One later died as a result of their injuries on Monday, Jan. 3.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a call on Monday about a gunshot victim being treated at a nearby hospital who later died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Dmahre Dillard and say the shooting took place on S. Ringo Street, where another victim was also shot and injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LRPD has identified the victim in the Ringo Street homicide. pic.twitter.com/vpBPXN7QUG — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 4, 2022

No suspects have been named at this time by police at this time.