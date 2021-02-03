x
Crime

Little Rock police officer accused of stealing purse with $1,600 inside

After reviewing surveillance footage, police believe the suspect who stole the purse to be Officer Marcus Getter, who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an officer has been arrested after stealing a woman's purse at a restaurant.

A customer at Bar Louie reported their purse stolen on Nov. 12, 2020, and claimed over $1,600 was in their purse.

After reviewing surveillance footage on Nov. 14, employees said they recognized the suspect as a regular customer.

Police were shown the footage and also recognized the suspect.

Police now believe the suspect who stole the purse to be Officer Marcus Getter, who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The Prosecuting Attorney determined charges will be filed against Getter, who is on administrative leave pending charges and arraignment.

We will edit this article with updates as they are provided.