Little Rock police officer arrested on domestic battery, child endangerment charges

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Thursday, March 31, an officer with the Little Rock Police Department was arrested by Saline County Sherriff's Office for charges of Domestic Battery and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

The department was made aware of the arrest and started an internal investigation of the employee.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency for this incident.

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the department, pending an internal investigation.

This employee is a detective with the department and been with LRPD since 2017.

The Little Rock Police Department has stated they will not disclose the identity of the officer due to him being in "an undercover capacity."