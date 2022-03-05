Little Rock police: Vehicle collision killing homeless woman ruled a homicide

Little Rock police have announced that a vehicle collision in November 2021 has been ruled a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have announced that "upon further review of video" a vehicle collision in November 2021 has been ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 6, 2021, officers responded to W. 12th Street to what was initially reported as a "vehicle collision" that left Earlina Counts, a 52-year-old homeless woman, dead.

Police said that an accident reconstruction team responded to the incident.

Little Rock police named Porchia Calloway as a suspect in the homicide after surveillance video was turned over to police in March, causing them to investigate it as a possible crime.

This is the 65th Little Rock homicide for 2021.