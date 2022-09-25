Little Rock Police Department officer arrested, investigation underway

An LRPD officer was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic battery on Sunday morning. He has since been relieved of duty and is on paid administrative leave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a call for battery at 6523 Brookview Drive.

According to reports, once officers arrived they met up with a male who was at the home because his sister had reportedly called him several times.

The brother stated that a Hispanic male had punched him, and had also pushed him and his sister. The officers did not see any evidence of injury on him, and the brother decided against pursuing charges and left.

Officers then spoke to family members at the home, and they informed them that their daughter was intoxicated, and had been allegedly "struck" by her boyfriend who was identified as Cristian Gallegos.

Family members spoke with police and told them that Gallegos is an officer with Little Rock police.

The parents of the victim stated that she said she had been assaulted by Gallegos, and previously the brother stated that the victim told him that he had hit her.

Officers were able to determine that the victim was suffering from "physical injuries" including blood on her bottom lip, red marks on her chest, and a mark on the inside of her arm.

The victim stated that she was "okay" many times and provided slightly varied statements of what happened each time. At one point the victim said her injuries "may have" come from her parents, in particular, her father.

She denied Gallegos caused the injuries but did admit that he held her at one point. Gallegos denied having hit the victim but did admit he restrained her to keep her from going with her brother.

Officers noticed what looked like blood on Gallegos' shirt and he was taken to the 12th Street substation.

Gallegos was then taken to the Major Crimes Division, and after a preliminary investigation, was charged with 3rd-degree domestic battery.

Officer Gallegos served with the Little Rock Police Department since February 2019 but has since been relieved of duty and placed on paid administrative leave.