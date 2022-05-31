Little Rock police offering $25k reward for suspect in shooting of 7-year-old girl

Little Rock police are offering a $25k reward for information on Kenjata Daniels Jr., who is the lead suspect in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Chloe Alexander.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police announced Tuesday they are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to Kenjata Daniels Jr., who is the lead suspect in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Chloe Alexander.

The Little Rock Police Department began investigating the homicide on homicide, when they responded to a shooting that Fair Park Blvd and I-630 on Saturday.

After investigation, police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as 7-year-old Chloe Alexander.

The child, who was from Pine Bluff, was visiting the Little Rock Zoo with other family members.

Police said during Tuesday's press conference that Chloe was with a family member that had previous altercations with Kenjata Daniels, which would later lead to the shooting that they're referring to as an "isolated incident."

Chloe's death sparked statement from family members and city leaders alike, as all parties urged a stop to the violence following the loss of another innocent life.

"Whoever did it, I hope you find some type of sympathy in your heart and turn yourself in. She was only 7," Joydashia Love, Chloe's mother said. "She was very outgoing, smart, intelligent and beautiful. She was not the average 7-year-old. She was so wise for her age. It's like she's been here before."

Chloe's death also brought about statements from Democratic nominee for governor, Chris Jones and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

"[Saturday], we lost multiple Arkansans to violence, including 1 child near the zoo and someone not far from my childhood home. My prayers go out to the families. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities. Our children’s children need us to take action to make it so," Jones said.