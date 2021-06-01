Little Rock man robbed of lawn mower while mowing lawn

The man claims one suspect knocked him to the ground, while the other grabbed his mower and put it into the trunk of a black sedan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a Little Rock man claims his lawn mower was stolen while he was mowing his yard.

In the police report, the man claims he was mowing grass on E. 18th Street Sunday afternoon when two men approached him, asking if he had any transmission fluid.

When the man replied that he did not have any, he says the men attacked him from behind -- one knocking him to the ground; the other taking the lawn mower.

The man claims he watched one of the men put the Honda push mower into the trunk of a black sedan, while the other man held him and threatened to cut him with a razor knife he was holding.