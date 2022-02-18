Little Rock man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for child pornography

A Little Rock man, who is a registered sex offender with prior convictions, was sentenced for possession of child pornography on Feb. 17.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the United States Attorney Office, a Little Rock man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 17 for one count of possession of child pornography.

A United States District Court judge sentenced 54-year-old Bryan Shannon, to 135 months in federal prison.

In February 2019, an undercover FBI agent posted an online advertisement targeted at people seeking children for sexual purposes. The agent received a response through an online messaging platform from an individual with the username “taboojunkie,” later identified as Bryan Shannon.

The agent and Shannon engaged in sexually explicit conversation, and Shannon told the FBI agent that he had engaged in sex acts with a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old.

The FBI learned that Shannon was a registered sex offender with prior convictions.

In 1995, Shannon was convicted for lewd or lascivious act in the presence of a child, lewd or lascivious molestation in 1999, unlawful possession of a photograph or representation of sexual conduct by a child in 2000, and knowingly showing obscene materials to minors in 2000.

The FBI executed a federal search warrant at Shannon’s residence, where they located Shannon’s phone and laptop computer, both of which contained videos and images of child pornography.

In May 2019, Shannon was charged in a one-count indictment with possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the indictment on July 15, 2020.