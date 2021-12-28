Little Rock man dies 3 days later after being attacked with hammer

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a man was attacked with a hammer on Dec. 20 and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a man was attacked with a hammer on Dec. 20 and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later, a spokesperson for the department said Tuesday.

The victim, 63-year-old Barney Doles, was found by officers lying in the street and “appeared to be severely injured,” police said.

A witness told police he saw someone flee on foot towards 30th Street after hitting Doles with a hammer.

Authorities said that Doles was able to communicate with responding officers where he told police that his head and arm were hurting before he was taken to UAMS for treatment, where he was in critical condition until his death.

Police also stated that the body of a dog who had recently died and a large black suitcase were found 45-yards away from the scene. The only thing police noted about the dog’s body was that there was blood “near the dog’s mouth and nose.”

The statement said that Doles didn’t say anything about the dog and “therefore it is unknown if the dog is connected to this incident.”

There wasn't any other information released on the large black suitcase found.

Doles’ body has been transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.