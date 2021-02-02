Little Rock man charged with capital murder after allegedly abusing, killing toddler

A Little Rock man is charged with capital murder after abusing a toddler to death.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, January 29, 2021, Little Rock police officers responded to a Arkansas Children’s Hospital just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers met with a social worker that said there were two child abuse incidents.

Police say one of the cases involved a child, who appeared to be unresponsive, with bruising on their arms and legs.

The other case involved a toddler in the PICU. The CT scans later indicated that the toddler suffered from traumatic brain injuries.

Officers then spoke with the mother of the children, 26, of Little Rock. She said she didn’t believe her boyfriend, 37-year-old Justin Carr, of Little Rock, to be abusive.

Officers traveled to the home on Wolfe Street to speak with Carr. He was then taken into custody and charged with 1st degree battery.

The toddler died due to her injuries on Monday, Feb. 1. The body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy.

While in custody, the charges against Carr were upgraded to Capital Murder.