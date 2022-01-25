Two years after Little Rock double homicide, woman demands justice for daughter and niece

In 2020, 21-year-old I'Quira Tate and 24-year-old Brittany Tate were killed in a double shooting on S. Ringo Street in Little Rock. Their killer is still at large.

Jacquelyn Tate is Brittany's mother and I'Quira's aunt.

She remembers January 25, 2020 like it was yesterday and says it feels like she's stuck in a time loop of the events that have kept her and her family heartbroken.

"I had to make two trips to the police department before they told me. It was the most painful news I ever heard in my whole life. I couldn't breathe. I had to leave there," said Tate.

She's found support with other parents of murdered children in the central Arkansas chapter of the movement.

Two years after the murders, she visits the same home where they were killed.

She was greeted by other parents, Lakesia Smith who lost her son eight years ago, Genett Hood who lost her son in 2021, and Earl Williams Sr. who lost all three of his boys to gun violence.

"It's just sad that my granddaughter has to grow up without her mother. She asked me today, 'Meme, why we staying at home today?' I said, 'You don't know what today is?' She said, 'No, I don't know what today is.' I said 'Today is the 25th. It's been two years since your mother's been gone," said Tate.

I'Quira's son also has to grow up without his mother.

He was two years old and also shot that night.

"As a community, we need to come together to police our neighborhoods. Mr. Earl lost three sons. He's from this neighborhood," said Smith with the Central Arkansas Parents of Murdered Children group.

They're wanting more from a justice system that they feel isn't serving enough.

"We steady hearing talks about all what you doing. Yeah, you can talk all the time, but when we gonna see it?" said Williams.

Tate knows she's not alone in this fight for something to be done.

"I want justice for my child. My child was shot in the back. I want justice for him," said Hood.

Tate said it feels like January 25, 2020 everyday, knowing her daughter and niece's killer is still at large.