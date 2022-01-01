Little Rock Police Chief placed on administrative leave after New Year's Eve shooting

The Little Rock Police Department has placed Police Chief Keith Humphrey on administrative leave following a shooting during the night of New Year's Eve.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has placed Police Chief Keith Humphrey on administrative leave after opened fire on a suspect during the night of New Year's Eve.

According to reports, Humphrey was working to assist patrol with other members of the Command Staff, when they came across an 'armed disturbance' at a Superstop on Asher Avenue.

One of the suspects, 29-year-old Taz Hayes opened fire, hitting another suspect as Humphrey was exiting his vehicle to approach the scene.

Reports say that the suspect fled from the scene but was later apprehended and taken into custody.

An independent investigation is now underway by Arkansas State Police where they will look into the use of deadly force during the officer involved shooting. ASP will also be looking into first degree battery charges against Hayes.

According to reports, Little Rock police will be conducting an internal investigation that's separate from the Arkansas State Police.

City officials, such as Mayor Frank Scott have commented on the incident with Scott saying in an official statement:

On New Year's Eve, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey initiated an all-hands-on-deck approach to patrol, just as he's done in the past, and required command staff to patrol the city. While patrolling, Chief Humphrey saw a disturbance that, unfortunately, led to a shooting. Chief Humphrey also fired his weapon at the suspected shooter, and as is customary practice in an officer-involved shooting, he has been placed on administrative leave. Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins in now acting Chief of Police.

This is an unprecedented situation because it involves our chief of police. In our ongoing efforts to remain accountable, clear, and transparent, we have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate both incidents, and they have agreed. We are thankful for their cooperation.