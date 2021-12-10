Little Rock Central students leave early after bullets hit building

Police say the gunshot was heard off-campus, and school officials say some bullets struck the building.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers are investigating after a gunshot was heard near the Little Rock Central High School campus.

The campus was placed on temporary lockdown while police investigate. Students were then allowed to leave school early.

Police say there is no active shooter in the area.

Little Rock Central Principal Nancy Rousseau in an email to parents confirmed that some bullets struck the building.