Oklahoma man pleads guilty to meth charge

Berryhill was stopped by an OHP Trooper for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near Checotah, Oklahoma, and during the stop, a drug dog was alerted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OKLAHOMA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that David Glen Berryhill Jr., 50, of LeFlore County, Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to intending to distribute meth. Berryhill allegedly possessed at least 500 grams of meth in January 2023.

According to law enforcement, Berryhill was stopped by an OHP Trooper for a traffic violation on Highway 69 near Checotah, Oklahoma, and during the stop, a drug dog was alerted to Berryhill’s vehicle for the presence of narcotics.

Troopers subsequently found approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device