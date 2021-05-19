How 'Law and Order' taught 11-year-old how to help police identify the man who tried to kidnap her

In an interview with the "Today" show on Thursday, the young girl revealed she played a big role in her would-be kidnapper's arrest.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, video from police showing a young girl fight off a man who tried to kidnap her began circulating online. Now, days later, the child is crediting the TV series "Law and Order: SVU" for showing her how she helped police arrest her would-be kidnapper.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. According to authorities, an 11-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when a white car pulled over, and a man approached her armed with a knife.

In a video posted by police, the man could be seen attempting to grab the child before there's a struggle. The girl was able to break free before the man runs back to his car drives away.

Later that evening, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said after hours of tracking the man seen in the video, they were able to find him and arrest 30-year-old Jared Stanga.

In an interview with the "Today" show on Thursday, the young girl, identified as Alyssa, revealed she played a big role in Stanga's arrest, and credits "Law & Order: SVU" with teaching her how.

Alyssa said she was mixing blue paint with homemade slime while she waited for the bus. When the man approached her, she said she made sure to get some of the mixture on his arm.

"I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him," Alyssa said.

News of the child's comments reached "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay, who said she was "honored" in an Instagram post.

"I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman," Hargitay wrote.

Stanga, 30, faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. Stanga was given more than a $1.5 million bond in Escambia County court during his first appearance Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pensacola News Journal.