Large FBI raid underway in Central City

According to the FBI, they are conducting a large court-authorized investigation at several residences.

CENTRAL CITY, Ark. — 5NEWS Viewers are reporting a large police presence in the 200 block of Highway 255 in Central City.

FBI, state and local partners, U.S. Marshals, Sebastian County Sheriff's Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Fort Smith Police and many others are on scene now helping.

The FBI says there is no threat to the public at this time and will release more information later today. They said they will be on the scene for several hours today.