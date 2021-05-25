x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Large FBI raid underway in Central City

According to the FBI, they are conducting a large court-authorized investigation at several residences.
Credit: KFSM

CENTRAL CITY, Ark. — 5NEWS Viewers are reporting a large police presence in the 200 block of Highway 255 in Central City. 

According to the FBI, they are conducting a large court-authorized investigation at several residences. 

FBI, state and local partners, U.S. Marshals, Sebastian County Sheriff's Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Fort Smith Police and many others are on scene now helping. 

The FBI says there is no threat to the public at this time and will release more information later today. They said they will be on the scene for several hours today.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: One arrested, one injured in Fort Smith shooting

RELATED: Lincoln Junior High School apologizes for political inaccuracies in yearbook