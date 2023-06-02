Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

According to FSPD, on the evening of Feb. 6, a juvenile male threatened others with a firearm before fleeing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made somewhere on the Kimmons Middle School campus.

According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm, who fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended.

As a result, school officials canceled the rest of the game and attendees were released once the scene had been cleared according to the report.

The suspect's identity is reportedly known to the police.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

