Jury selection for Oliva Soto murder trial complete

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The trial of a Van Buren man accused of murdering his stepdaughter began Tuesday (June 22).

Soto died in November 2018 at the home she shared with her mother and Shreeve. Prosecutors allege she died due to abuse.

Lots of photo and video evidence will be presented during the trial. Witnesses will include law enforcement and other first responders.

The death penalty is not on the table for this case.

"I hope and I pray for justice, you know," Jose Soto, Oliva's father, told 5NEWS. "You guys are following me and us and this trial…just keep the prayers coming, and hopefully, everything comes outright, the way it should."

Jury selection wrapped up in the case Tuesday. Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., the actual trial will get underway.