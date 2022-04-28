Jury recommends death sentence for Tulsa officer's killer

The Tulsa County jury deliberated almost three hours Wednesday before delivering its sentencing recommendation for David Anthony Ware.

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a death sentence for a man to death for killing a Tulsa police officer.

The deliberations began after Judge William LaFortune dismissed two jurors, saying both told him they couldn't continue.

Two alternates replaced the jurors. Ware was convicted Friday for the fatal shooting of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

The jury had already recommended a life sentence for wounding Zarkeshan. Defense attorney Kevin Adams had pleaded for mercy.

