x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jury recommends death sentence for Tulsa officer's killer

The Tulsa County jury deliberated almost three hours Wednesday before delivering its sentencing recommendation for David Anthony Ware.
Credit: KFSM

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a death sentence for a man to death for killing a Tulsa police officer. 

The Tulsa County jury deliberated almost three hours Wednesday before delivering its sentencing recommendation for David Anthony Ware. 

The deliberations began after Judge William LaFortune dismissed two jurors, saying both told him they couldn't continue. 

Two alternates replaced the jurors. Ware was convicted Friday for the fatal shooting of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. 

The jury had already recommended a life sentence for wounding Zarkeshan. Defense attorney Kevin Adams had pleaded for mercy.

RELATED: Supreme Court seems divided in Oklahoma Indian Country case

RELATED: Oklahoma governor signs ban on nonbinary birth certificates

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com

More Videos

In Other News

Fort Smith Police officer injured after suspect sped away during traffic stop, arrest made