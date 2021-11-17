Judge announces ruling on evidence in Duggar case ahead of pretrial

Josh Duggar is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

ARKANSAS, USA — Josh Duggar is headed back to court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for a pretrial hearing. The former reality television star is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Previously, the defense stated that Duggar pleaded not guilty in the case.

The prosecution and defense have been fighting over what evidence will and will not be presented in court. The official court date is in less than two weeks, November 30.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the judge released his ruling on some of the six motions that were filed in the last few weeks.

The prosecution requested the judge bar Duggar‘s defense from saying or implying that someone else used the computer found with child porn on it and to submit it for evidence.

That motion was denied, as the judge says it’s up to the prosecution to prove that statement to be true or false.

The defense is asking the judge to exclude testimony from a previous hearing from an investigator who said the video of child pornography is in the top five of the worst he’s examined. That motion was granted and the investigator is not allowed to say that.