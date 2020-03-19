Judge: Mauricio Torres to get third trial in son's death

The mistral came after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A state judge says he won't reconsider the mistrial he granted to an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren rejected the request by prosecutors to limit the mistrial he granted Mauricio Torres to the sentencing phase.

Karren declared a mistrial earlier this month after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse.