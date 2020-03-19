x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

crime

Judge: Mauricio Torres to get third trial in son's death

The mistral came after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A state judge says he won't reconsider the mistrial he granted to an Arkansas man convicted of killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting the child with a stick. 

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren rejected the request by prosecutors to limit the mistrial he granted Mauricio Torres to the sentencing phase. 

Karren declared a mistrial earlier this month after Torres' stepson charged after his stepfather when a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse.  

A jury found Torres guilty of capital murder in the death of his son, Isaiah.

RELATED: Courthouse scuffle leads to mistrial in Mauricio Torres' case

RELATED: Mauricio Torres found guilty of capital murder in the death of his son

 