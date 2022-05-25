Former reality TV star Josh Duggar to be sentenced in child porn case

Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison on one count of receiving child pornography.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The sentencing hearing for former reality TV star Josh Duggar is underway in Arkansas Wednesday, May 25. Duggar is facing five to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Duggar was found guilty by a federal jury in December of 2021.

He will be sentenced on one count of receiving child pornography but not the possession of child pornography, which is a lesser offense. By the function of law, he cannot be convicted on both.

The Duggar family was the focus of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" reality show for many years. The show was canceled in 2015 following allegations that Josh Duggar had molested five girls years earlier, including four of his sisters, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this month, Duggar's defense team and a slew of community and family members asked the judge for leniency in his sentencing, ultimately asking for five years. His defense team submitted documents to the judge and multiple letters from people within the community giving him a recommendation of character.

In May 2021, a federal Homeland Security agent testified that the pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded the previous year on a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned.

Receiving child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison. Possession of child pornography depicting prepubescent children has a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment.

Please check back for updates on this developing story throughout the day.

