Josh Duggar's defense looking to push back sentencing date

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Attorney's for Josh Duggar are asking for more time before his sentencing.

In December 2021, Duggar was found guilty of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.

As it stands, Duggar is scheduled to receive his sentencing on April 5, 2022.

His attorneys are asking for an extra 30 days to prepare. They cited in court documents that because of reasonable COVID-19 restrictions, it is difficult to schedule meetings with Duggar and say they need more time to pursue additional information.

No decision has been made at this time.

Duggar's request for an acquittal is also pending in federal court.

