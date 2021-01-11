Prosecution files motion to address Josh Duggar's prior molestation allegations during child porn trial

The request says the incidents they are referring to happened approximately in 2002 and 2003.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the case against Josh Duggar, the prosecution filed a motion Wednesday, Nov. 3, asking a judge to allow evidence of prior child molestation conduct.

"If introduced, the government anticipates that the evidence will consist of testimony that the defendant was investigated for, admitted to, and received counseling for touching and sexually molesting multiple minor females, including at least one instance involving the digital penetration of a prepubescent minor."

The request says prosecutors plan to use the evidence to counter what could be Duggar's defense.

"The government anticipates that the defendant will argue at trial that he was not the individual who used his computer to download child sexual abuse material and is not interested in such material, placing his own interest in and motivations for downloading child pornography squarely at issue. In view of this likely focus, evidence of the defendant's sexual interest in minor girls, as shown through his prior molestation conduct, is especially probative in that it strongly demonstrates that it was the defendant who sought out and possessed the child pornography material at issue in this case and that he did so intentionally."

A judge recently denied Duggar's defense request to surprise evidence collected for the trial.

Josh Duggar is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 30, 2021.