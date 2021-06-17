Josh Duggar requests child porn trial be delayed until 2022

Duggar is looking to have his trial pushed back so that an independent computer forensic can examine each device the Government claimed he viewed child porn on.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Josh Duggar, who is facing child porn charges in Arkansas, has requested that his trial be pushed back from July 6, 2021, to February 2022.

Duggar, 33, known for his appearance on "19 Kids and Counting," was arrested in April following an investigation by Homeland Security agents into his possession of child porn.

"The defense has retained an independent computer forensic expert who must conduct a computer forensic examination of each of the devices at issue—a time-consuming process that requires review at a government facility for the one device the Government alleges contained child pornography," a motion filed by his lawyers stated.

Duggar was released from jail in May and is living with third-party custodians.

Under the release, Duggar must wear a location monitor, have a probation officer's permission to leave the third-party custodians' home, cannot access the internet, and he cannot be inside a residency where firearms are stored.

He will not be allowed to return home to his wife and kids. However, he is allowed contact with his children, but only when his wife is present.