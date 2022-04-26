x
Crime

Arkansas high school teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

Jermaine Thomas, a Nettleton High School teacher, was arrested by Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team for first-degree sexual assault of a student.
JONESBORO, Ark. — The Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team arrested Nettleton High School teacher Jermaine Thomas early Tuesday morning after evidence of sexual assault of a student was found, police said.

A school resource officer was alerted of an "inappropriate relationship between a student and an employee of the school" on April 21, JPD said in a statement.

The Jonesboro police Internet Crimes Against Children Division was investigating the incident and found evidence of a crime being committed by Thomas.

Photos posted to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page show Thomas being arrested by the SWAT team.

Thomas was charged with first-degree sexual assault and three other charges that weren't specified.

"He will be housed at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his probable cause hearing," the post said.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

