Arkansas high school teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

Jermaine Thomas, a Nettleton High School teacher, was arrested by Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team for first-degree sexual assault of a student.

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team arrested Nettleton High School teacher Jermaine Thomas early Tuesday morning after evidence of sexual assault of a student was found, police said.

A school resource officer was alerted of an "inappropriate relationship between a student and an employee of the school" on April 21, JPD said in a statement.

The Jonesboro police Internet Crimes Against Children Division was investigating the incident and found evidence of a crime being committed by Thomas.

Thomas was charged with first-degree sexual assault and three other charges that weren't specified.

"He will be housed at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his probable cause hearing," the post said.