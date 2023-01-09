Man who tried to impersonate a police officer arrested in Johnson County | Here's what officials found in his home

Investigators were notified that Tristan Justice who was on probation for previously impersonating a law enforcement officer, "had possible firearms."

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a man on Sept. 2, who was on probation for impersonating a police officer, according to a press release.

JCSO says Narcotics Investigators were notified that Tristan Justice "had possible firearms" in his home.

Investigators were also notified that the suspect had "law enforcement items" which he was "prohibited from possessing."

JCSO says a search was conducted at Justice's home where authorities found the following items:

Law enforcement items

Fake law enforcement IDs

Drug paraphernalia

Tactical gear

A loaded firearm

Along with these items, officials took electronic devices to further investigate. Justice was arrested for possession of firearms, criminal impersonation, and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.

JCSO asks anyone who knows information on this case to contact Investigator Jason Cole at 479-754-2200.

