Tyson CFO pleads guilty to charges stemming from his arrest in a stranger's bed

John Tyson pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the November arrest when he was found asleep, allegedly smelling like alcohol, in a stranger’s bed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Tyson, Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest in November 2022 after he was found asleep in a stranger's bed in Fayetteville.

Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass, which resulted in a $150 fine per change and $140 in court fees. This is a reversal from his not-guilty plea to the same charges that Tyson entered on Dec. 1 on behalf of his lawyer.

Fayetteville Prosecutor Brian Thomas confirmed the guilty plea, which was entered on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Tyson was found asleep in the home of a young woman who did not know him on Nov. 6, 2022.

The report states that the woman called the police after returning home and finding Tyson, uninvited, asleep in her bed. The woman told investigators that she believed the front door was left unlocked and that was how he got in. Those in the home say they did not know who Tyson was.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on Tyson and his movements were "sluggish and uncoordinated."

Tyson Foods released a statement to 5NEWS in November saying, "We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment."

