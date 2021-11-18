Jim Bob Duggar could have to testify against his son during trial for child porn charges

The prosecution plans to present Jim Bob Duggar, Josh's father, as a witness against him in his trial for child pornography charges.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Josh Duggar was back in court on Thursday, Nov. 18, morning for his pretrial hearing ahead of the start of the official trial date, which is expected to begin Nov. 30 pending jury selection.

The prosecution presented two new witnesses in its case. They plan to present Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s father, and Bobbie Holt as witnesses from a molestation case from his teen years.

Because of this new information, the judge is requiring an evidentiary hearing on Nov. 29.

In addition to the new witnesses, the judge is requiring the prosecution to subpoena the witnesses for 9 a.m. Nov. 29 for the evidentiary hearing.

The defense is still standing on its claims that there is a third party involved. According to Duggar’s attorneys, there is a possibility that someone else accessed his computer and download the alleged child pornography.

The prosecution requested the judge bar Duggar‘s defense from saying or implying that someone else used the computer found with child porn on it and to submit it for evidence.