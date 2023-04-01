Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

Hutchinson faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Hutchinson, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, agreed in June 2019 to plead guilty to stealing more than $10,000 in campaign contributions and falsifying state campaign finance reports and tax filings. The plea was part of a larger settlement in a federal corruption case that snared public officials in Missouri and Arkansas.

