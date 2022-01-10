Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC).

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30.

22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal items when he arrived for his evening shift.

Brown had planned to deliver drugs, cigarettes, cell phones, and chargers to a detainee in the facility in exchange for money.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy against contraband and we will seek the maximum penalty possible for those who choose to ignore it and violate the law. They must know that they will be caught, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr.

Further investigation led to a search of Brown's vehicle, where investigators with the Tri-County Drug Task Force located a firearm and several magazines.

"Thanks to the diligence and attentiveness of our supervisory staff, the introduction of this contraband into the detention center was averted today", he added.

Brown was booked in on probable cause for violations of furnishing, possessing, or using prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.